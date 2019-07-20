Cultural cooperation between Iran, China expanding in field of women

Vafaei paid a visit to the Chinese Women Union on Saturday and conferred with Deputy Head of the Union in the international Affairs Luya Min and the expert on Asia-Pacific affairs.

The Iranian official referred to the activities of the Iranian women in political and cultural spheres, noting, “Given the development of comprehensive relations between Iran and China, it is necessary to extend these partnerships to women’s sector.”

Min, for her part, pointed to the visit of the Chinese president to Iran in 2016, highlighted it the start of a fundamental partnership between China and Iran, and announced the readiness of the union to hold joint cultural and artistic events for women.

Holding scientific meeting between Iranian and Chinese women, the presence of Iranian illustrators in China and the holding of a workshop during the Beijing Book Fair, the Beijing-based women's visit to Chinese women's museums and parks, the visit of the Women's School and the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding with universities in Iran, especially Al-Zahra University, cooperation on the publication of an article on the status of women in Iran and the introduction of their scientific figures in the Chinese women's magazine are among the proposals by the cultural Attaché of Iran in China.

