Zarif: US, UK renegade on JCPOA discredits principle of settlement of disputes

Speaking in an interview with US media 'NPR', Zarif said "Engagement has lost credibility at home."

He added: "People don't look at engagement with the international community — the United States, for one reason, for not keeping its word; the Europeans for another reason, for not being able to stand on their word."

"So, yeah, engagement is losing credibility, and by extension, I am losing credibility," he reiterated.

"Right now our economy is suffering less than last year because the United States has continued [the sanctions] and we have gotten used to it."

"Our currency is stabilizing. The growth rate is improving. The jobless rate is improving," he noted.

Zarif stressed the fact that Iran is not trying to pressure anybody, adding" Because, we simply do our job."

Iranian Foreign Minister said: "It is clear that a country that has 1,500 miles of coastline on the Persian Gulf is instrumental for security in that region."

"We are the strongest country in that region. Without us, you won't have security in the region, he underlined.

Iranian foreign minister spent six days in New York to participate in UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) annual meeting.

He is now in Venezuela to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

