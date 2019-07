The event was held with the attendance of 232 fighters.

Iranian squad consisting of 5 athletes participated in the event.

Iran’s Mahdi Fathi Pour in the weight category of – 81kg and Mohammad Malek Mohammadi in – 90 category were overpowered by Russia and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Ramin Sufieh in – 100 kg was removed from the competitions.

Alireza Khojasteh in – 66 kg and Mohammad Mahdi Berimanlou in – 73kg snatched silver medals.

