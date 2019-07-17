Armenia dissatisfied with US pressure to pursue friendly ties with Iran

Speaking at a meeting in the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington, Mirzoyan highlighted that the Armenian economy has suffered from the US sanctions against Iran and Armenia cannot stop buying gas from Iran, according to the Armen Press News Agency.

"The current tensions between the United States and Iran have had a negative impact on the economy of Armenia," the senior Armenian official said. “We would like to say that the United States must not exert pressure on Armenia, so that Yerevan would be subject to the sanctions regime of Iran. Yerevan cannot pay such a price.”

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament went on to say that the development of relations with a friendly country should not be at the expense of the disappearance of relations with another friendly country.

Mirzoyan also stated that his country has a tendency to develop relations with the United States. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of Yerevan's ties with Tehran.

These remarks from the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament indicate that Yerevan officials are seriously inclined to expand ties with Tehran, which seems Armenian authorities are trying to maintain friendly relations with Tehran in all circumstances to, even in the face of American pressure.

Iran and Armenia have had good political relations for many years, but the two countries have not yet seen a serious move to expand economic relations; of course, measures have been taken since the previous years, but the level of current economic relations can be much higher than current levels. After the independence of Armenia in 1991, the political, economic and cultural relations between Armenia and Iran gradually grew on an upward path, based on an active dialogue and close cooperation in various fields.

It should be noted that the two countries should take all the existing strategies to expand bilateral relations and to provide each other's interests more than ever before. Of course, two issues of security and energy in the future will be of great importance to Tehran-Yerevan relations and can pave the way for strategic interactions.

