AEOI spokesman: Iran's enriched uranium not to go beyond 4.5%

"Currently, our enriched uranium stockpile is higher than 300 kg but the speed of compilation is on rise. In fact, enrichment is like a locomotive that goes faster as it moves forward. Iran’s current enrichment is 4.5%," Kamalvandi said on Tuesday.

“We are not going to go the previous level of 4.5%, as we are to stay in this level. Enrichment is like a fast train that will go past the 4.5% station and then reach the 20% station,” he added.

“However, the country’s current need is to enrich uranium to the ceiling of 4.5%,” according to Kamalvandi.

The IAEA confirmed on July 8 that Tehran has surpassed the 3.67% enrichment level, stipulated in the nuclear deal, saying the current level stands at 4.5%.



The Iranian official noted that Tehran will enrich uranium up to 4.5%, but if Tehran reactor needs fuel in the next few years, “we can produce such fuel in case we don’t get it from abroad”.

Tehran unveiled the second phase of reductions in its nuclear commitments on July 7, 60 days after its first ultimatum to Europe to normalize economic ties.



Kamalvandi stressed that enrichment depends on two technical and political logics. “The uranium enrichment may vary based on political logic that also put a limit on the level of enrichment while technical logic is based on the country’s needs,” he noted.

He rejected reports that Iran will enrich uranium up to 20%, saying “the country doesn't need that level at this juncture”.

