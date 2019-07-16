16 July 2019 - 17:32
Knowledge-based companies export $230m worth of goods in 2018

 Qazvin, July 16, IRNA - Knowledge-based companies exported $ 230 million worth of products last year.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the University and Industry in the field of water, environment and agriculture, Iranian Deputy Science Minister for Research Massoud Boroumand said, "We will witness a boom in production by strengthening knowledge-based companies."

Qazvin is one of the leading provinces in the Territorial Planning, and its potential in this area should be turned into executive activities, the official added.

He stressed that universities should not be left with activities that are not in line with its nature, saying universities should provide economic, management, and planning plans to link plans and budgets.

