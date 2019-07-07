Iran to start 2nd phase of reducing JCPOA commitments today: Dep. FM

Araqchi made the remarks in a joint press conference with Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and the Government Spokesman on Sunday.

He noted that Iran had announced in the first phase that it had no commitments to the stock weight but rather to the percentage of enrichment so today Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has written a letter to the European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to inform her that Iran will not remain committed to the articles of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that define a limit for Iranian enrichment.

Araqchi said Iran has in the letter announced that it will increase it.

"The procedure may end in Iran's withdrawal from the deal, which is not what we want; but the sanctions of the US and lack of commitment by the other parties have led to it," said Araqchi elaborating on reducing Iranian commitments to the JCPOA.

He added that the move, of course, is in a way that there is a chance for diplomacy and interaction during the period and if the chance is not used, no one should doubt that Iran's decision to reduce commitments will go on.

"The JCPOA is an international document that has recognized Iran as a powerful country that has nuclear, heavy water and enrichment technology. We want the JCPOA to continue; however, our, demands from the document must be met. Otherwise, we will reconsider our commitments to it, and if the Europeans do not satisfy our demands, we will take steps toward that."

Referring to the fact that the US has requested the Board Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency to hold a meeting, he said, "There is comedy here; the US that has withdrawn from the deal had called for a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors. Though any country can demand the meeting, China and Russia have spurned the US request and the US is now isolated."

He said that surely, the countries will hear Iran's logic. Tehran gave them a year-long opportunity for diplomacy. Iran's move is in the framework of the deal; Iran has invoked its right as per the Article 26 and 36 of the accord. Iran sent its demands to the joint commission; the other party has failed to honor its commitments, which led to Iran's reduced commitments.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call, he said that it was "constructive", and added that the inclination of the Europeans, China and Russia to find a solution is clearly seen, though the US sanctions and pressures have worsened the situation.

Asked about the recent meeting of the JPCOA joint arbitral commission in Vienna, Araqchi said that the road for diplomacy is open, but any settlement to the dispute should meet Iran's demands.

