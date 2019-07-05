Special desk to be set up for expansion of trade between Iran, Pakistan: Advisor

“We have agreed that we will set up a desk in each respective country to make sure that whatever we have agreed upon will be implemented immediately,” said Abdul Razak Dawood.

The advisor, in an interview with IRNA after signing an MoU on trade with Iran on Friday, said that both countries had useful Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meetings.

“We had a very very constructive discussion and we have discussed all aspects, the Iranians gave their views we gave our views and the beautiful thing was it didn’t take long for the two sides to come on the same page, we have no issues, everything was sorted out,” he said.

The advisor said: We have talked about more electricity from Iran, we talked about export of rice from Pakistan, we talked about Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) connection and we are looking at new areas where we can bring more goods from Iran to Pakistan and more goods from Pakistan to Iran.

“First we will start with barter trade with Iran and now we are working on how to bring the whole structure in place,” noted Abdul Razak Dawood.

He said: Yes "we would like to have JTC meeting in Tehran, I would love to go there, and we would like" to keep the regular meetings to check on the progress.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, heading a delegation, paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistani leaders on expansion of trade and other matters of mutual interests. Iranian delegation also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

