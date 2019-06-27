Iran not to talk under US maximum pressure: spokesman

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference on the Iraqi chemical attacks against the Iranian city of Sardasht, northwestern Iran (West Azarbaijan province).

“Iran has always shown that doesn’t want war but is steadfast to safeguard national dignity. Iran overcame the hardest pressures by resistance to the vicious schemes of the enemy,” he added.

Iran has demanded the US to come back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as a pre-requisite for further negotiations.

The JCPOA has been endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and it took at least five years to conclude the accord with Washington.

In total disregard of the UN Resolution, Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and restored the sanctions lifted by the UN Resolution 2231.

