Russia: Downed US drone was in Iran’s airspace

According to Russian RIA Novosti news agency, Nikolai Patrushev said in a joint press conference with his Israeli and American counterparts in Beit-ul-Moqaddas, underlining that “According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Unmmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was in Iran's airspace.”

The secretary of the Russian Security Council also said that he has not yet talked with Iranian partners on this issue.

Tripartite meeting of Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the United States National Security Advisor John Bolton and Mir Ben Shabat, chairman of the National Security Council of the Zionist regime, was held in Beit-ul-Moqaddas today.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Thursday June 20 that a US spy drone was downed while invading Iran's airspace.

The secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that "Russia cooperates with Iran in the fight against terrorism and believes that both sides interests should be met."

"We (Russia and Iran) have the potential for mutual influence and attention to each other's positions," said Patrushev on Tuesday.

The Russian official, saying that Israel's security should be secured by paying attention to the interests of other countries in the region, he went on to say "We understand Israeli's concern and we want to eliminate existing threats to meet Israel's security, which is very important to us."

