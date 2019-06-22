Iranian movie wins special award in Tripoli Film Festival

The 'African Violet' narrates the story of a middle-aged woman who noticed that her first husband is living in a retirement home.

Then she decides to bring him to his home with the consent of her current husband.

The Iranian movie competed with other works from Italy, Bosnia, US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Egypt, Greece, Albania, Cyprus, France, Sweden and Norway.

The Tripoli Film festival is aimed at enriching local cultural environment in Tripoli, promoting the rich cultural heritage of Tripoli and its local artists and branding and marketing Tripoli and its region as a highly promising tourist destination.

The movie was also screened in the 25th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema which was slated to be held during February 3-12 in France.

The Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema is an annual special-interest film festival focusing on cinemas of Asia.

The festival is held annually in Vesoul, France.

It was created in 1995 by Martine and Jean-Marc Thérouanne who have been co-directing the festival since then.

