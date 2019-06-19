Iran different from what West claims: Lebanese journalist

"I visited Iran less than a year ago, and got acquainted with it in person; Iran is utterly different from what the West portrays," said al-Murr.

He said that he had met numerous political and media figures and was so surprised with what I got to know.

"I saw the real Iran, not the one the West introduces to the world."

** Fabricated image

The West introduces Iran as a security-stricken country, in which the government interacts with people with weapons, added the secretary-general of the Levantin Union.

"Iran is definitely militarily powerful, which makes us happy, too."

Iran is really advanced in medical science, and has innumerable recreational and tourist centers. Watching the restaurants, religious places, and recreation centers impressed is really surprising."

"I didn’t know the facts about Iran until I traveled there."

"Religious minorities freely perform their religious rituals, while in many Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, churches are banned in contradiction with the Islamic teachings."

El-Murr said that the West came to destroy the Eastern civilization, as they did in Palmyra, Syria.

He added that Levantin Union is trying to urge Christians to cooperate with Iran to get them acquainted with the Christian people of Iran.

He said that he met with Sepuh Sargsyan, the archbishop of the Iranian-Armenians in Tehran, and got acquainted with conditions of Christians in Iran.

"Iran enjoys ethnic and religious diversity and takes care of all its children."

He added that they are active in Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt. But they are not officially present in Iran.

"We believe Western policy is to destroy the East; we see the results of that in Iraq, Yemen and Libya."

He also criticized the Deal of the Century that the US regime has offered in order to suppress the Palestinians.

El-Murr added that safeguarding the East, as the cradle of civilization, which can be done with the cooperation of the regional countries.

