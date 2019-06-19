French journalist describes Iran as land of barbecue and classic cuisine

Libération, popularly known as Libé, is a daily newspaper in France, founded in Paris by Jean-Paul Sartre and Serge July in 1973 in the wake of the protest movements of May 1968. For its first six or seven years, it was a uniquely vibrant and pluralist publication and hugely influential.

"Pierre Alonso" In his report from Tehran stated: "After a wave of shutting down of cafes, over the past few years, these places have opened their doors to the young generation, especially in the student-centered areas of Tehran's capital, Iran.

The French correspondent referred to the word "coffee" in French in the menu of one of the cafes and writes: "These cafes feature articles in Persian and often with English subtitles. The interiors of the cafes are decorated with colorful lanterns, creating a postmodern atmosphere.

In another part of his report, the libertarian reporter points out the availability of a range of fresh juices and drinks in cafes, and writes: The joy in the simplicity of a glass of pomegranate juice (in the winter) or watermelon juice (in the summer), next to a stove or terrace curtains Lies.

"Pierre Alonso" also points to his visit to another Tehran café, adding that "kebabs" are a difficult situation for vegetarians, but classic cuisine such as "barberry sauce" and a variety of corn is a pleasant and successful experience.

In another part of the report, he writes: "You in Iran undoubtedly see the best hotels.

The journalist for the Liberation newspaper also described his visit to Laleh Park, the Carpet Museum and the Holy Defense Museum.

