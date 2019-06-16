16 June 2019 - 17:07
Iranian delegation in Pakistan for parliamentary talks

Islamabad, June 16, IRNA -- Four member delegation of Iran-Pakistan-parliamentary friendship group arrived in Islamabad on Sunday for talks on bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation is headed by Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani while other members of the group include Mohammad Baset Durazehi, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Sabaghian.

The delegation is now visiting Pakistan at the Invitation of Chairman of Iran-Pakistan-parliamentary friendship group in Pakistan National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Chairman of Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other senior Pakistani officials.

