Kerman lakes; unexplored wonders of desert

The name of Kerman's vast districts is tied to the desert and semi-arid land, but the existence of natural lakes in the heart of this land represents the beauty and miracle of the creator of nature.

The existence of rivers, springs and natural watersheds has created permanent and seasonal lakes in different parts of the province, each of which is a natural habitat of various species of plants and animals and is a symbol of life and life in difficult conditions.

The lakes in Kerman province, in addition to providing resources for the environment and the surrounding environment, have provided a great opportunity for tourism in the province to provide tourists with a wide range of lakes beside other attractions in the province.

It is necessary that the officials and tourists of the province introduce these God-given attractions while increasing the tourism capacities of Kerman province, to create infrastructure and facilities around the lakes.

*** Torshab Lake

The lake is recovered when rainy weather is suitable, but it dries in the warm seasons and the extent of the lake varies depending on the rate of its recovery.

The average depth of the lake is about 50 cm and the water of this lake is salty and unusable; vegetation around the lake is mainly a plant that is densely packed around it.

At times, when the lake is full of water, birds and aquatic animals live in it, and tourists also travel to the area for the pleasant lake atmosphere.

**** Jazmourian Wetland

Hamoon Jazmourian wetland is located in the southernmost point of the province and the border between Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and is one of the most important lakes in the province which varies according to the rainfall and the amount of water entering it.

However, in the high rainfall season, a wide range of southern Kerman And its volume is reported to be about 1 billion cubic meters.

The Haleerrud River flows westward from the west and the Bampur River to the lake from the east, and a number of small and seasonal rivers also provide water for the lake, although it is largely water-deprived due to high evaporation and not continuous feeding of warm months.

Because of the good lake and surrounding lagoons during dewatering, it is a very rich source of livestock for the people of the region and creates a spectacular view of travelers and tourists.

In recent years, due to the successive droughts of this lake, local lakes have been used to increase microdresses, and the dry lake has been used by tourists and amphibians to cause environmental damage.

By restoring and appropriating the right of Abe suitable for the Lake Hamoon Jazmourian, there is a unique capacity to create tourism opportunities in the region resulting in the economic prosperity of this area intact and less seen.

**** Makhrage Salt Lake in Shahr-e Babak

This salt lake appears in the seasonal ecosystem each year during the first quarter of the season in November and will continue its life until the following month, and then, due to the interruption of the water inlet and the high temperature of the air, the lake water evaporates.

The existence of the swamp around the lake creates a danger for tourists who need to have a guide to enter this place, and in recent years there has been little infrastructure available to tourists.

Shahr-e Babak is one of the oldest cities in Kerman which has unique attractions. Makhrage Salt Lake, known as the largest natural mirror in Iran, is located 32 km south of Shahr-e Babak and in the plain of the Rig Sefid with a total area of 25 square kilometers.

It's as if the sky and the earth have come together and hugged each other. You have to be here to see the beauties of the Makhrage Salt Lake in Shahr-e Babak. This dreamy lake is formed with rainfall and it is only by the end of August that its beauties can be seen.

The depth of the lake reaches 30 cm in the deepest part. Makhrage Salt Lake in Shahr-e Babak is also known as the Chah-e Zangar Lake. The lake becomes a salt lake after the end of seasonal precipitation due to the heat of the air and the evaporation of water.

****Sirjan Salt Lake

The lake, or so-called better, area that covers the northwest bar, west to southwest of Sirjan plain, and covered the swamp surface with a thick covering of salt.

This area, also known as Sirjan, is in the rainy days of a muddy and swampy year, which after a while turns into a large plain of salt, and the activity of salt extraction is in progress.

Because of the salinity of the Sirjan Lake, there is not much vegetation and animal in it, but on the margins, it is agricultural and cropping.

Crossing the Sirjan transit road to Shiraz from this salt lake is a great opportunity to visit enthusiasts and tourists from this natural attraction of the province.

In addition to these natural lakes, artificial lakes along with the dams of the province have provided a wonderful and pleasant atmosphere for tourism in the province.

