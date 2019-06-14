Suspicious accidents for oil tankers alarming: Spox

In reaction to the charges made by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday, Mousavi said, "The responsibility for the security of the Strait of Hormuz lies with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we showed that we were able to rescue the sailors of the ship as soon as possible."

He added that apparently, for Mr. Pompeo and other US officials, it's so easy to accuse Iran of a suspicious and unfortunate incident for the oil tankers. While the Japanese prime minister is visiting the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reduce tensions, which secret hands seek to influence these efforts in the region and who benefits from it?!

He warned: “Mr. Pumpo! Raising this suspicion not only is not funny and joke, but it is alarming and worrisome. “

Two vessels had a tragic mishap in the Sea of Oman for unknown reasons on Tuesday, but the Iranian navy forces rescued their crew.

