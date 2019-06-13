Zarif says suspicious not to describe what happened to Japan tankers

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

He added: "Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning." "Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative," he reiterated.

Earlier, an informed source told IRNA that 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman this morning have been rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

