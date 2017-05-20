Iran condemns US air attacks on Syrian convoy

Condemning the move, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that if the international community keeps mum and continues its silence and indifference in dealing with such issues, it will deal a very serious blow on the recognized global and international norms.The recent US air strike on Syrian military convoy in southern Syria is regarded as blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent Arab state which is a member of international community, Qasemi said, adding, 'The US move is an example of the country's unilateralism at the international community and ignoring recognized international norms and regulations.'The US is to change military balance in the battle field to purchase more time for terrorists, he said.The attack occurred under a baseless pretext and putting a cover on the problems of the US administration at domestic and international scenes and is also a blatant interference of the US administration in the region which tries to change the regional equations at a specific juncture, Qasemi added.Referring to destructive consequences of such measures on Syrian developments in fight against terrorism, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that under such circumstances where Syrian government tries to adopt a moderate and stable stance to help lessen tensions in order to create grounds for Syrian-Syrian talks to encourage other parties before Geneva talks, the US repeated aggressions not only ruins such trend but will embolden terrorist groups inside Syrian territory and make them stronger.1430**2050