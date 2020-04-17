Tehran’s Azadi Tower goes red on Hemophilia Day

Azadi Tower of Tehran was lit up red, on Thursday evening on the occasion of the World Hemophilia Day.April 17, 2020, IRNA/ Davoud Ghahrdar.
6125**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Tehran’s Azadi Tower to be lit red on Hemophilia Day
Tehran, April 16, IRNA – Azadi Tower of Tehran will be lit up red Thursday evening on the occasion…
-
Iranians celebrate birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AS)
On the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi- the twelfth and last Shia Imam, millions of Iranians…
-
Tehran’s Azadi Tower goes blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day
Tehran, April 3, IRNA – Azadi Tower of Tehran was lit up blue Thursday night to mark the World…
-
Iran fighting two viruses of corona, sanctions
Tehran, April 1, IRNA - Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi said that the purpose of video mapping…
-
Azadi Tower lit up white in honor of medics’ efforts
Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Azadi Tower was illuminated with white lights on Sunday evening to…
-
Chinese official calls for developing Iran-China cooperation
Beijing, March 10, IRNA – Secretary General of China's Middle East Foundation for Peace and…
Your Comment