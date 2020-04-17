Apr 17, 2020, 12:01 PM
Tehran’s Azadi Tower goes red on Hemophilia Day

Azadi Tower of Tehran was lit up red, on Thursday evening on the occasion of the World Hemophilia Day.April 17, 2020, IRNA/ Davoud Ghahrdar.

