Iran fighting two viruses of corona, sanctions

Tehran Municipality screened pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with other people in the world fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

Believing that Iran is struggling with both the coronavirus and the sanctions virus which is tougher, the mayor of Tehran added that by conducting video mapping we have shown that it is not humane to continue the sanctions and that the noble people of Iran are under even greater pressure while expressing sympathy and solidarity with all countries struggling with the disease.

"Those who think they must certainly look at the basic idea of ​​human life and human society in a different way," he said.

"In any case, there has been a lot of efforts in the world to control this pandemic," said Hanachi, "We also have sanctions in Iran, given the economic conditions and sanctions.

"We should thank the medical staff who fairly and honestly manage the situation and are fighting the coronavirus, and try to manage these days in a space of scarcity.

