On the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi- the twelfth and last Shia Imam, millions of Iranians nationwide celebrate the occasion through spectacular fireworks displayed at Azadi Tower in the capital city of Tehran, as well as lighting urban symbols of other parts of the country. April 10, 2020. IRNA/ Asghar Khamseh

