Funeral Ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Ahvaz

The funeral ceremony of martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani the commander of the Quds Force was held in Ahvaz on Sunday. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (known as the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday.Ahvaz. Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Hamidreza Torabifard.
