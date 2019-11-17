Shazdeh; historical Persian garden in Iran's Kerman

The Shazdeh Garden is a historical Persian garden located on the outskirts of Mahan in Kerman province, and was constructed under the order of the governor of Kerman, Abdolhamid Mirza Naserodoleh, in the late Qajar dynasty. Built in the traditional style in the late 1900s, the Garden consists of pools in a terraced fashion.The construction was left unfinished, due to the death of Abdolhamid Mirza in the early 1890s. Kerman, Iran, November 17, 2019. IRNA/Amin Rahmani. 6125***1416
