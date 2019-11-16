Shahdad Desert: warmest place in Iran

Shahdad Desert is 100 Kilometers from Kerman. From east, it is 30 Kilometers from Dasht-e Lut and overlooks a plain called Tekab that makes up for the main part of Khabis. You will let yourself roll down the soft sand hills, see the Nebka's (the flower pots of the desert), the in-congruent citrus gardens in the heart of the desert and old fortresses, Kerman, Iran, November 16, 2019. IRNA/Amin Rahmani.

