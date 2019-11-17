Ilam to host Iran-UN photo exhibition

Head of the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran Maria Dotsenko will attend the event and parttake in the opening ceremony.

Some 55 photos and historical documents of outstanding Iranian figures playing active role at UN events and the visit made by seven UN chiefs along with a number of selective projects implemented in Iran by the UN will be displayed in public at this exhibition.

Recently, photo exhibition of UN-Iran cooperations opened in Kerman, Kermanshah, Yazd, Dezful, Bushehr,Zahedan, Shiraz, Sanandaj and Arak.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the United Nations Information Center have already worked together several times to put on display photos and important documents demonstrating close ties and cooperation between Iran and the world body.

Iran is one of the co-founders of the UN and is a member since the beginning in 1945.

