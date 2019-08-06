Anniversary of Iranian Constitutional Movement in Tabriz

Iranian Constitutional Movement took place between 1905 and 1911. It culminated by a signature put by Mozaffar-eddin Shah of Qajar on the first ever Constitution. The Constitution House of Tabriz on Tuesday was the scene of celebrations to mark the 113th anniversary of the Iranian Constitutional. The Constitution House of Tabriz is one of the historical houses of Tabriz which dated back to the Qajar dynasty. It was the private house of Mehdi Koozeh Kanani with the architectural features of the Qajar dynasty. This house had changed to the museum of the constitution in 1996. The museum of Constitution was repaired to make changes in the halls of the house. Documents of the Constitutional Movement are on display, Aug 6, Tabriz, IRNA/Sayyed Kazem Yousefi.