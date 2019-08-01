President Rouhani: JCPOA accepted by entire establishment

Addressing administrative meeting of East Azarbaijan, he added that the motto of the 11th government was that the Iranian nation is not successful in Sacred Defense alone; rather the vigilant and wise nation can emerge victorious in other fields.

"We told the nation that very big and complicated problems can be solved by the Iranian diplomats and we have competent men to enter talks with big powers and regain the Iranian people's rights through logic and achieve victory," he said.

"We managed to emerge victorious and achieve temporary deal in less than 100 days. This was a big task, as all the powers accepted our nuclear rights and capabilities," Rouhani said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's exit from the deal, the chief executive said that the US raised risk of investment and economic activities in Iran through withdrawal from the international accord.

"At the same time, my proposal to the UN themed 'World Against Violence and Extremism' was unanimously approved and only several countries, including US and Israel opposed it," he said, noting that this revealed that Iran is not seeking violence and threat and is forerunner of security in the world.

Noting that Iran is the only country whose right of enrichment has been recognized by the UN, Rouhani said that if the deal continues to remain by next year, all UN's arms sanctions will be totally removed.

Describing revival of Orumieh Lake as an honor for the government, he said that revival of the lake is a big job in the field of environment.

"If we stand alongside each other, we will leave behind difficulties more easily," he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to gas supply to the villages, he said that 35 villages in East Azarbaijan are provided with gas supply and operations to provide other 40 villages with gas have already started.

President was in Tabriz on Thursday as part of his provincial tours.

