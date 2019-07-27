Kordasht Bath; Iran's historical tourist attraction

Kordasht historical Bath is located in a village of the same name near Jolfa County in northwest Iran. The bath dates back to Safavid times, and its water is supplied from the Aras River which runs along border with Azerbaijan Republic. Kordasht Bath is considered one of the largest and most beautiful baths surviving in Iran. Entrance to this bath is possible through a staircase leading to the first vestibule, then you will enter the valley which has an octagonal structure and is connected to the ceiling with eight columns, July 27, Jolfa County, IRNA/Amin Rahmani