Lorestan's Shirz Canyon; Breathtaking and amazing tourist attraction

Lorestan province is full of tourist attractions and spectacular nature that cannot be covered only one two trips. Perhaps among all the attractions of Lorestan, The Great Canyon is different.



Shirz canyon is located at the intersection of the three provinces of Kermanshah, Ilam and Lorestan, exhibiting some of the most beautiful landscapes and wonders of the area. This canyon has longitude of 5 kilometers and flows through the river that streams to the Seymare River.



This place is surrounded by walls with a height of 150 to 200 meters. The slope of these walls begins at an altitude of less than 10 meters.



The coexistence of the rough and sharp rocks with the trees in the canyon is very interesting. The erosion of rocks and stones in this region has created a special interesting shapes. Fissured limestone walls have been eroded due to rain and therefore black streaks have appeared in this valley. Sometimes, cliffs across the canyon collide and do not allow you to watch the sky above. Occasionally the rocks fall from the altitude, changing the flow of water in the river and giving it a new form of natural beauty.

*** Geographical Situation

The Canyon is located near Kohdasht city in Lorestan province, in the district of Zardalan. This strait is located on the eastern side of the Zard Mountains and near the Seymareh River_ the main branch of Karkheh.



Its special geometry and structural phenomena is considered to add a geo-touristic value to the Zagros Mountains.



Geologists believe that the valley is formed as a result of the erosion of sedimentary rocks with specific layering. These rocks were formed in the third period of geology, known as Mesozoic era in a marine environment which are known as Asmari formations.



Asmari structures consist of thickened limestone and soft fossils. The obvious feature of these formations is that, in addition to hardness, they are highly soluble and create beautiful shapes when exposed to rainwater and atmospheric precipitation.



**** The historical and geographical value

There are ancient sites in the area belonging to Stone Age. These sites also include works from cave life that has attracted a lot of tourist over the past years. This natural attraction is considered to be a unique geographic phenomenon and one of the geo-touristic attractions in Iran; that is why it has been registered as a national phenomenon.



In addition to the canyon, which is enough by itself to spend wonderful hours wondering in, there are spectacular sight-seeing and attractions among the maze. Springs with their variety of sizes are only some of the beautiful attractions in the canyon.

Walking through the canyon and enjoying the beauty of nature is a special experience for those who visit. The sound of the river, singing along the way, makes you forget all around you.





Oak and sycamore trees are seen across the valley. On the other hand, the generous nature of the area, in different seasons, will give you a taste of fresh grapes, figs and wild pears.



Hearing the sounds of wild birds a long with watching them flying among and around the rocks at the time of visiting the Canyon is more than interesting. Mountain goats can also be seen among the rocks, traversing the tall walls of the valley with playfulness. River fishes are also part of this spectacular nature that can easily be seen in the presence of ultra-clear river water.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish