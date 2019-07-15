Foreign tourists visiting Shiraz on rise

The head of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Fars province said that more than 2,013,000 Iranian and 147,389 non-Iranian tourists have visited the province's tourist attractions.

Amir Mosayyebi said that the Tomb of Hafez, aka Hafezieh, (381,342 visits); Persepolis (381,342 visits), and the Tomb of Saadi, aka Saadieh, (357,094 visits) stand on the top of the list.

More than four thousand years old, Shiraz is the fifth most populated city in Iran, one of the oldest cities in the world, and one of the most important cities throughout Iran's history.

Shiraz hosts innumerable attractions, including Hafezieh, Saadieh, the Persepolis, Imamzadeh Ali ebn e Hamzeh, Delgosha Garden, Qavam House, Nasir ol Molk Mosque, Afif-Abad Garden (Arms Museum), Eram Garden, Shapouri House, Tomb of Saadi, Khwaju Kermani's tomb, the Qur'an Gate Vakil Bazaar, Vakil Mosque, Vakil Bath and Shah Cheragh, all of which are centuries old.

Quran Gate, a historic gate in the north of Shiraz, built c. 950 AD)

Tomb of Haziz (1315 – 1390)

Vakil Bath (Built c. 1750)

Vakil water storage (built in late 1700s)

Bazaar Vakil, built in 11th century.

Vakil Mosque, built between 1751 and 1773.

Eram Garden, built in 1200s.







Mausoleo of Saadi, built in 17th century.

Ghavam House, built between 1879 and 1886

Delgosha Garden, built during Sassanid era (before 6 century).

9417**1416

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish