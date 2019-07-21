Iran's Soostan Lagoon in Lahijan; perfect tourist resort

Soostan Lagoon is located at southeast of Lahijan city, north of Iran. Soostan Lagoon is one of the sweet water lagoons, which is rich in the autumn and winter seasons and decreases its water content in summer. Due to splendid climate, sweet water, vegetation and delicious food, it is home to various species of birds and fish. Convenient access, spectacular landscape, and beautiful, pristine scenery, have also turned the lagoon into a perfect tourist spot, Gilan province, July 21, IRNA.