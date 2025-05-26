Leader stresses need for effective measures to stop crimes in Gaza

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei while referring to Pakistan's special position in the Muslim world emphasized the need for joint and effective activities between Iran and Pakistan to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the end of hostilities between Pakistan and India and expressed hope that the two countries would resolve their differences.

The Leader noted that Pakistan has had a “very good and strong” stance on the issue of Palestine over the past years.

“There have always been temptations for Muslim countries in recent years to establish relations with the Zionist regime, but Pakistan has never been impacted by these temptations,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Pointing to the Islamic Ummah’s great capacities to have more power in the world now, the Leader placed a premium on forging unity and developing relations among Muslim countries under such circumstances that warmongers in the world have much motivation to sow discord and wage wars.

This is the only thing that can ensure the security of Muslim nations, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader said Palestine is the “prime issue of the Muslim world” and noted that people in Europe and the US hold demonstrations to voice their protest to their governments over the ongoing “catastrophic” situation in Gaza.

However, some Muslim countries stand by the Israeli regime, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader said Iran and Pakistan can play a pivotal role in the Muslim world by cooperating and redirecting the issue of Palestine from this wrong path.

The Leader expressed optimism about the future of the Muslim world.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Tehran and Islamabad have “warm and brotherly” relations, adding that Pakistan’s good positions during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran (in 1980-88) are an example of such cordial ties.

The Leader said the current bilateral cooperation in various fields is below the expected level and stated, “The two countries can help each other in many areas.”

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Pakistani prime minister’s visit to Tehran would contribute to the comprehensive expansion of relations in various fields, especially in the economic, political, and cultural sectors.

The Leader also emphasized the necessity of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in order to further active the ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization).

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Pakistani prime minister hailed Iran’s positive role in solving the crisis between Pakistan and India.

Sharif expressed regret that the international community refrains from taking effective measures to put an end to the ongoing catastrophic situation in Gaza.

