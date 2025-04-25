Russian minister puts Iran-Russia trade at $4.8 billion

Moscow, IRNA – Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev says the country’s annual trade with Iran has experienced a 16.2% surge to hit $4.8 billion in 2024.

Tsivilev, who also chairs the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission on the Russian side, made the remarks during a commission meeting on Friday.

Iran is a reliable partner for Russia, the minister said, adding that a January 17 signing of a strategic partnership deal between the two countries has turned 2025 into a significant year in bilateral relations.

Tsivilev said that Tehran and Moscow continue with their active dialogue which is the driving force in relations between the two neighboring countries.

At the end of the meeting, Tsivilev and Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad signed the final document of the Commission meeting.

A document on cell research and gene treatment was also signed in a ceremony participated by the two ministers.

9341**9417