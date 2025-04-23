Royan Research Festival sets May 10 deadline for paper submissions

The Royan International Research Festival has announced May 10, 2025, as the final deadline for submitting research works for its upcoming edition.

Holding its 24th edition, the festival is organized by the Royan Institute, affiliated with the Jihad University Organization. It aims to advance scientific knowledge, recognize outstanding research, and promote international collaboration in biomedical sciences.

In a statement, the Royan Institute invited leading biomedical researchers worldwide to take part in what has become one of the most prestigious scientific competitions in the field.

“Royan International Research Festival, a globally renowned event with a distinguished position in the scientific community, once again calls upon leading biomedical researchers to take part in an intellectually stimulating and prestigious scientific competition,” it said.

It added that researchers and scholars can submit their scientific papers via the website www.royanaward.com.

