Chamber of Commerce says Iran-U.S. talks are a tool to serve national interests

Tehran, IRNA – The Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has expressed support for the Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations, describing them as a sovereign tool to serve national interests and revitalize the economy.

In a statement released on Sunday, ICCIMA said the ongoing talks demonstrate Iran’s prudence within the framework of “dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

The Chamber stressed the importance of continuing negotiations grounded in independence and national interests, saying these diplomatic efforts could lead to the lifting of sanctions, reducing economic burdens, and establishing deeper engagement with the global economy.

It said that a successful outcome could attract investment, encourage technology transfer, and enhance Iran’s role in the international economy.

Samad Hassanzadeh, head of ICCIMA, said that the indirect talks between Iran and the United States have already bolstered public and business confidence.

He suggested involving economic experts in tandem with political negotiators to better integrate diplomacy with economic objectives.

“While we hope for favorable outcomes in the negotiations, the domestic economy must not remain stagnant in anticipation. We urge the administration to carry out economic reforms concurrently with the talks,” he said.

The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded on Saturday in Rome, with both sides agreeing to reconvene next week.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, while President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the U.S. team.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi once again served as mediator, shuttling between the two delegations to convey messages between the two sides.

