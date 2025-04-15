Apr 15, 2025, 9:52 AM
President Pezeshkian congratulates students’ victory in ISF U15 Gymnasiade

President Masoud Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian congratulated Iranian students on their victory in ISF U15 Gymnasiade, Serbia.

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message, congratulated Iranian students on their victory at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade.

In his message released on Monday evening, Pezeshkian described the victory of the Iranian students as a testament of their talent, capability, effort, and perseverance.

He urged officials in students sports field to facilitate future victories through more meticulous planning and increased focus on this area.

He noted that winning 86 medals and several titles highlights the talent, ability, effort, and perseverance of the students who will shape the future of the country.

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade featuring 25 sports, including three para sports, took place in Zlatibor, Serbia, from April 4 to 14.

