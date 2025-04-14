Israeli navy officers sign petition urging Netanyahu to end Gaza war

Tehran, IRNA – Hundreds of Israeli naval officers have signed a petition, calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the Gaza war to help secure the release of the Israeli prisoners.

Palestine’s Shahab news agency reported on Monday that 450 working and retired officers signed the petition as they were concerned by the prolonged war and Israel’s failure to achieve its goals, including among others the release of the prisoners.

They believed that continuing the war not only does not serve the security interests of Israel, but also jeopardizes the security of the prisoners remaining in the hands of the Palestinian resistance.

