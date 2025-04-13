Wounded Gazans are dying under rubble due to Israeli blockade on machinery: Civil Defense

The Civil Defense in Gaza has condemned the Israeli regime for blocking the entry of life-saving heavy machinery into the enclave, leading to the deaths of wounded civilians trapped under the rubble of destroyed homes.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Sunday, the agency said, “Many wounded have died under the rubble of their homes, which the occupation destroyed over their heads without prior warning.”

“Our crews were unable to save lives due to the occupation’s insistence on preventing the entry of rescue equipment and heavy machinery into the Strip,” the statement read.

First responders have described harrowing scenes in areas such as Shujayea, Abasan, Rafah, and Deir el-Balah, where victims could be heard pleading for help from under collapsed buildings. However, the lack of tools prevented their rescue in time.

“Now, they are nothing but missing bodies,” Civil Defense added.

The Civil Defense, which has lost multiple workers in Israeli attacks, demanded accountability for the crimes. “When will the death in the Gaza Strip stop? And how long will this international failure continue?”

The condemnation comes amid widespread destruction across Gaza, with hospitals, schools, and shelters being targeted, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians without access to medical care or emergency support.

Israeli forces continue to block essential equipment from entering Gaza, including hydraulic tools for clearing debris, heavy-duty cranes, and medical devices necessary for locating and aiding victims trapped under collapsed structures.

