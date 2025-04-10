Pezeshkian: No power can stop Iranian nation from moving forward

Karaj, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says no power is able to stop the Iranian nation’s progress through its conspiracies, dismissing allegations by the United States, Israel and Europe that Iran has been weakened.

“Israel, Europe, and the U.S. assume that Iran has been weakened. They assume that they can cause quarrels and disputes in the country. No power, through its conspiracies, can stop the Iranian people from moving forward and progressing,” said the president.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, as he met a group of local managers. The president was in Alborz for a daylong visit as part of his provincial trips aimed at addressing the issues faced by different provinces.

During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of tackling economic and production disparities through public collaboration, saying that the public support and cooperation will also lead to remarkable progress of Iran.

He also highlighted the importance of enhanced public participation to tackle imbalances in the education sector.

He said that schools need to be built in many cities and villages, while they should be equipped and offer high-quality education, a goal he said will be achieved though people’s participation.

Pezeshkian also referred to the current subsidy system, which he said is favoring the wealthy, and called for reforms to ensure fairer distribution.

He outlined government plans to redirect subsidies more equitably, stating, “Our goal is to ensure that subsidies reach the needy people directly.”

Pezeshkian commended the people’s efforts, urging broader cooperation to accelerate the country’s advance and eliminate obstacles to production.

