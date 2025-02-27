Ground Force takes delivery of heavy military vehicles, drones

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Army’s Ground Force has taken delivery of different types of domestically-built heavy machinery and drones during a ceremony on Thursday.

The handover ceremony was attended by high-ranking military officials, including Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, commander of the Ground Force, and his deputy, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati.

A range of heavy, semi-heavy, and super-heavy military vehicles were incorporated into the defensive capabilities of the Ground Force, including tank transporters and armored vehicles.

Such heavy machinery is a key component of enhanced mobility, as well as logistical and tactical capabilities, of ground forces.

The Ground Force also received tactical vehicles, various types of drones, and advanced audio surveillance devices on Thursday.

3266**4353