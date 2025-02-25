Danish police clash with activists against arms supplies to Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Danish police have clashed with activists and arrested 20 of them for protesting against the transfer of weapons to the Israeli regime which is engaged in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians for months.

The police used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd that assembled in front of the maritime transport company Maersk in Copenhagen on Monday.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among the protesters who chanted slogans and held banners reading “Maersk profiting from genocide in Gaza” and “Attack on one is attack on all.”

Thunberg has attended several pro-Palestine protests since Israel launched its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We are here to demand that Maersk must stop all the transportation of arms and weapon components to Israel, she said in a video message posted on social media, adding that they must terminate all contract and investment that support the genocide and occupation of Palestine.

Maersk acknowledged the cargo contains military-related equipment but told AFP that “the shipment is in line with U.S.-Israeli security cooperation program.”

European lawmaker labels Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lynn Boylan, an Irish Sinn Fein politician and a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Dublin constituency called Israel ‘rogue’ after the regime denied her entry to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's outrageous behavior is the result of the international community's failure to hold it accountable, Boylan said in a statement on Monday, adding that Israel is a rogue state and this insolence is a sign of the level of its sheer disregard for international law.

Boylan, who chairs the European Parliament EU-Palestine delegation, and Rima Hassan another MEP were refused entry at Ben-Gurion airport and ordered to return to Europe on Monday.

No reasons were immediately given but Interior Minister Moshe Arbel later said that French politician Hassan has consistently worked to promote boycotts against Israel in addition to numerous public statements both on social media and in media interviews.

Boylan was planned to meet with Palestinian officials and representatives of civil society and the people living under the Israeli occupation.

Hassan, like Boylan, is a member of “The Left” in the EU parliament. On Friday, The Left group called for the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement given the International Court of Justice investigation into crimes committed against Palestinians in Gaza.

4399**9417