Feb 14, 2025, 3:58 PM
News ID: 85750834
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Russia denies targeting Chernobyl reactor in drone attack

Feb 14, 2025, 3:58 PM
News ID: 85750834
Russia denies targeting Chernobyl reactor in drone attack

Russia denies Ukraine's allegations of a drone attack on the Chernobyl reactor.

Tehran, IRNA – Moscow has rejected the remarks made by Ukraine claiming Russia targeted the Chernobyl reactor with a drone.

In response to a question about the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporizhzhia thermal power station, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that there would definitely be people who would disrupt the peace talks.

“There is no talk about strikes on nuclear infrastructure, nuclear energy facilities, any such claim isn’t true, our military doesn’t do that,” he was quoted by AP as saying.

The Ukrainian regime continues to attack peaceful infrastructure, he said.

“There are people who oppose any attempt to start peace talks,” he added.

According to Russian officials, Ukraine launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia thermal power station a few hours ago, which is said to have been damaged and caused power outage for more than 6,000 people.

No casualties have been reported among staff or civilians.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .