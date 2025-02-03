IRGC vessels in Persian Gulf ready to deter any threat: Cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA –The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the Iranian armed forces are using armed vessels to protect the interests of the country in the Persian Gulf and other regional waters.

The armed forces stand strong in the face of any threats to preserve Iran’s territorial integrity, Major General Hossein Salami said in an address to a national conference on Monday, where he hailed the combat readiness of the air, land, and naval forces of the IRGC.

He said that Iran has a powerful missile capability that enables the country to target the enemy’s interests across the region.

Salami said the IRGC Quds Force has “transferred” the tensions to the battlefields, keeping the enemies away from Iran’s “strategic space.” He hailed the influential role of the Quds Force in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

“We emphasize Iran's military, political, and ideological strength and highlight the role of the armed forces in dealing with internal and external threats,” Salami said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Rear Admiral Ali Tangsiri, the commander of IRGC Naval Forces, said that joint drills with neighboring countries, including Iraq, are on the agenda of the IRGC.

The commander said Iran has developed new drone carriers which will soon join the IRGC Naval Forces.

