Ringleader of MKO-linked group arrested in Iran’s Ardebil: IRGC

The IRGC said in a statement on Saturday that the ringleader had been arrested upon a judicial order issued in the northwestern province of Ardebil.

It said the person was connected to anti-Iran media outlets based outside of the country and had been involved in online and physical networking activities to serve the espionage needs of groups opposed to Iran.

The arrest in Ardebil came several days after authorities in the same province said they had nabbed an agent linked to the intelligence service of an unidentified neighboring country.

