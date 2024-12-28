Dec 28, 2024, 7:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85703379
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Ringleader of MKO-linked group arrested in Iran’s Ardebil: IRGC

Dec 28, 2024, 7:39 PM
News ID: 85703379
Ringleader of MKO-linked group arrested in Iran’s Ardebil: IRGC

Ardebil, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says its intelligence unit has arrested the ringleader of a terrorist group linked to the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

The IRGC said in a statement on Saturday that the ringleader had been arrested upon a judicial order issued in the northwestern province of Ardebil. 

It said the person was connected to anti-Iran media outlets based outside of the country and had been involved in online and physical networking activities to serve the espionage needs of groups opposed to Iran. 

The arrest in Ardebil came several days after authorities in the same province said they had nabbed an agent linked to the intelligence service of an unidentified neighboring country. 

2050

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .