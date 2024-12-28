Some 68% of Israelis disapprove of Netanyahu cabinet’s records: Poll

Dec 28, 2024, 6:16 PM
Tehran, IRNA – Some 68% of Israelis are unhappy about the performance and records of the government led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a poll has shown.

The results of the poll by Israel’s Channel 12 released on Saturday showed that only 26% of the people living in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories approve of the Israeli cabinet’s records after more than a year of regional wars. 

The survey showed that some 61% of the respondents disapprove of Netanyahu’s personal records and only 34% think he has done a good job as prime minister. 

The poll also showed that a majority of Israelis are unhappy about the performance of Israel’s security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the regime’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

