Some 68% of Israelis disapprove of Netanyahu cabinet’s records: Poll

The results of the poll by Israel’s Channel 12 released on Saturday showed that only 26% of the people living in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories approve of the Israeli cabinet’s records after more than a year of regional wars.

The survey showed that some 61% of the respondents disapprove of Netanyahu’s personal records and only 34% think he has done a good job as prime minister.

The poll also showed that a majority of Israelis are unhappy about the performance of Israel’s security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the regime’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

2050