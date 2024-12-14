Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Future of Iran-Syria ties; opportunities, challenges ahead

The sudden collapse of Syria’s political system after more than five decades of the Assad family’s rule marks a turning point in contemporary Middle East history.

The development, which occurred unexpectedly in less than two weeks, has fundamentally altered regional equations and presented a new perspective for regional and international actors. What happened in Damascus not only marked the end of a long-standing regime but also initiated a period of uncertainty and new challenges in the region that could profoundly impact the Middle East’s future.

While these developments are particularly difficult for us Iranians, who have witnessed years of sacrifice by Defenders of the Sayyida Zaynab Shrine in clearing Syrian territory from takfiri and terrorist groups, we must approach these changes based on national interests and resistance considerations. We must acknowledge the new reality governing Syria to prevent the severance of ties between the Iranian and Syrian nations and protect assets such as thousands of Iranian residents in Syria.

- Iran spends over $10b annually to meet Afghan migrants’ needs: UN envoy

Iran’s UN envoy said over six million Afghan nationals currently live in Iran as the Islamic Republic spends over $10 billion annually to meet their needs amid the international community’s indifference to the issue. Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks in an address to a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday on the situation in Afghanistan. He criticized the international community for failing to support Iran in the face of problems stemming from the crisis in neighboring Afghanistan.

Iravani said Iran has shouldered a disproportionate share of problems stemming from Afghanistan’s crisis, especially after the US withdrawal in 2021. The Iranian diplomat said all efforts must focus on enabling refugees’ return by strengthening Afghanistan’s capacity to provide housing, jobs, and essential services.

- Public urged to join Pezeshkian-proposed energy-saving campaign amid shortages

Top Iranian officials in unison on Friday placed a premium on the importance of public participation in optimizing energy consumption and called for nationwide involvement in the “2 Degrees Less” campaign. Following the invitation by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, various officials issued statements urging citizens to join the initiative aimed at reducing energy consumption and ensuring adequate winter fuel supplies, Shana reported.

The Iranian president on Thursday evening called on the public to conserve gas, emphasizing that collective efforts are needed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fuel across the country. In a video message, Pezeshkian emphasized the health risks posed by air pollution and said improving fuel quality requires better control over heating in homes and workplaces.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Serial killer talks peace

In his third and latest video message to the Iranian people in 15 months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed a desire for “peace”, but said the Iranian government is obstructing it. He alleged that Iran's leaders aim to “conquer other nations” while Israel is seeking only to “defend our state”.

Netanyahu's previous address to the Iranian people preceded the October 26th Israeli airstrikes on military installations inside Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of four Iranian Army personnel and one civilian. Analysts believe the strikes fell short of their intended destructive capacity due to Iran's effective air defenses, preventing Israeli fighter jets from entering Iranian airspace and precluding the execution of subsequent planned phases of the attack.

- E3 doubles down on hostile stance toward Iran as it declares readiness to ‘snap back’ sanctions

Germany, Britain, and France have told the United Nations that they are ready to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism which would bring back anti-Iran international sanctions lifted in 2015 under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the JCPOA, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany possess the authority to reinstate international sanctions against Iran if Tehran is deemed non-compliant. The US, having unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement in 2018 and subsequently re-imposed its own sanctions, has forfeited this right.

- Iran, UAE call for end to Israeli aggression and protection of Syria’s sovereignty

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have urged the international community to safeguard Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity while condemning ongoing Israeli aggression in the war-torn country.

In a phone call on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the escalating tensions in Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Both ministers stressed the critical need to preserve regional peace and stability and avoid provocative actions that could disrupt cooperation and harmony among neighboring nations during this fragile period.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Zionist troops told to remain in Syria

Zionist war minister Israel Katz on Friday ordered Israeli troops to “prepare to remain” throughout the winter in Syria including the strategic Jabal al-Shaykh mountain which they occupied after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. In an announcement, Katz said he had issued the order during an assessment the previous day with the Israeli army’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi, and other officers. “Due to the situation in Syria, it is of critical security importance to maintain our presence at the summit of Mount Hermon [Jabal al-Shaykh], and everything must be done to ensure the (army’s) readiness on-site to enable the troops to stay there despite the challenging weather conditions,” he said.

- Ali Alipour snatches bronze medal at IWF World Champions

Iran’s Ali Alipour has won a bronze medal at the 2024 IWF World Championships. Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly grabbed gold after lifting 388 kg (174kg+214kg) in total on Thursday. Georgia and Iran were on the podium for the first time in the men’s contest.

The ultra-consistent Revaz Davitadze finished second and Alipour was third. Davitadze was up to 96kg for the first time, having won countless medals at lower weights, including a junior world title. He made all six for 177-210-387, his biggest career total by 13kg.

- Mobarak Puppet Festival to feature int’l performers

The 20th Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival is to welcome four international performances from Russia, France, and Kyrgyzstan, according to Hamid Nili, director general of Performing Arts at Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The festival’s secretary general Amir Soltan Ahmadi emphasized the historical significance of the event, calling it “Iran’s first international festival” to achieve international status in 1989.

