Iran ready to cooperation with IAEA within defined technical framework: FM

Araghchi emphasized his country’s stance on the future cooperation during a phone conversation with Grossi on Monday evening.

In the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on the latest status of cooperation between Iran and the Agency with regard to the Safeguards Agreement.

Araghchi strongly criticized unconstructive actions of some members of the IAEA Board of Governors during their last meeting which followed just days after Grossi’s visit to Tehran to make progress on the path to resolving safeguards issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it showed, has no hesitation in responding decisively to such actions, remains ready and willing to cooperate constructively with the Agency within the defined technical framework, the top Iranian diplomat said while referring to an anti-Iran resolution passed at BoG meeting that was jointly proposed by Britain, France and Germany known as E3 or European Troika with the backing of the United States.

Grossi, for his part, also emphasized the Agency's determination to engage seriously with Iran and stated that, within the framework of its duties and authorities, has held and will hold consultations with other parties to create a suitable atmosphere for resolving existing issues.

The IAEA chief, who traveled to Tehran in November, had described his meetings with Iran’s President, the Head of the Atomic and, the Foreign Minister as constructive and expressed hope for the continuation of the talks to resolve safeguards issues.

Iran, which fully cooperates with the IAEA within the framework of safeguards agreements, also emphasizes that the remaining issues can be resolved with a professional approach and without the Agency's bias, Grossi then said.

