Iranian lawmakers in Bahrain to attend APA meeting

The annual meeting of the APA Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development started in Manama on Monday.

The Iranian delegation including Mohsen Zangeneh, Alireza Salimi, and Abbas Papizadeh attended the event.

The participants will discuss the basic documents and amendment proposals to update the APA statutes including the right to vote and the number of votes of each country.

They will also present their proposals regarding the resolution in the specialized meeting of this committee.

