Yemen launches new attack on key targets controlled by Zionist regime

The Al-Masirah TV quoted Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e as saying on Sunday that the operation had been carried out earlier in the day in defense of the oppressed people of Palestine and in response to the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza.

Sare’e said that the Yemeni armed forces had used a number of drones to “successfully hit” the intended target in the occupied Palestine.

He emphasized that Yemen and the Islamic Resistance of Iraq will “continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy against our brothers in Gaza.”

“Our operations will only stop if the aggressions on Gaza stop and the siege on it is lifted,” said the Yemeni general.

