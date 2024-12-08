Senior Emirati official urges talks with Iran on regional developments

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Security Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday, Anwar Gargash said Iran is still an important party in the region and talks should be held with Tehran over the regional developments.

He expressed concern over the situation in Syria following the fall of the Assad government, saying that the main concern is over terrorism and extremism.

The Emirati official also said that the current political vacuum in Syria should not be misused, adding that defense and military issues must not be under control of armed groups.

“We have to wait and see what will happen in Syria”, he said, noting that the only way is for a reliable government to take office. The main concern now is the integrity of Syrian territory, which is under threat, Gargash stressed.

He also said that he did not know whether or not Bashar al-Assad was in the UAE.

The Syrian army command announced the fall of the Assad government early on Sunday after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus.

Reuters, citing two army officers, said that Assad had earlier on Sunday flown out of Damascus for an unknown destination before the groups reached the city.

Meanwhile, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to hand over the administration of the Arab country to a transitional government.

“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” he said in a video statement.

